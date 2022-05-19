Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

