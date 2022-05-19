Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

EHI opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.