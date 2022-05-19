Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 237,156 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $671,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

