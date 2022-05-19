Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

