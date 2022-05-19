Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

WIA opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.