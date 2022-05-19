Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
WIA opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
