Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.