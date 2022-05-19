Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IGI opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

