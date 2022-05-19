Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PAI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 6,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

