Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

