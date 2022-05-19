Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
