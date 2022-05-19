Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DMO opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

