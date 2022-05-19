Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of MHF opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

