WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.46.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $208.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

