Whitbread’s (WTB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($46.47) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.18).

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB opened at GBX 2,567 ($31.64) on Monday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,785.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,934.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.43) per share. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.74), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($92,816.81). Also, insider Frank Fiskers bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($32.57) per share, for a total transaction of £46,235 ($56,995.81).

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.