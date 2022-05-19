WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 18,232 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,413.04.

On Thursday, April 7th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

NYSE:WOW opened at $21.49 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.