WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 462,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $21.49 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

