Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $8.70 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00011544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,510% against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00846729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00462769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033905 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.46 or 1.65209138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008924 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,538,241 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.