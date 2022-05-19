WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shares fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 1,531,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,309,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

