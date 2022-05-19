WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 511.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of WNS worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

