Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.17.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,629.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 52-week low of $161.62 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Workday by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.