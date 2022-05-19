Wownero Price Up 17% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $26,450.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

