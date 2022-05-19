WOWswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $22,387.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00007327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.02 or 0.01092871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033417 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,772.22 or 1.52500467 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008726 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.