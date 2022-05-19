Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $1.61 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $304.22 or 0.01014362 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $567.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.01086462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.70 or 1.55219784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,288,670 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

