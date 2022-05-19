WS Management Lllp Has $15.25 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WS Management Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 53,013 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

TJX stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,611,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

