WS Management Lllp Sells 26,315 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WS Management Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.85.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.21. 6,265,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

