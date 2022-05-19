WS Management Lllp Trims Stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,783 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp owned 0.63% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $3,458,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

