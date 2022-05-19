Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

XEBEF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

