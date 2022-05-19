Xend Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $289,052.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.01086462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.70 or 1.55219784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

