Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.31. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 294,531 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 40,780.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 197.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

