Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Shares of YALA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 217,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $536.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%.

About Yalla Group (Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.