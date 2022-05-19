yieldwatch (WATCH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,633.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,686.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,500,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

