Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L Sells 195,825 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $2,986,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares in the company, valued at $107,985,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

METC traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 901,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 39.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

