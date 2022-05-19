Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.47. Youdao shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,675 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.61.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.