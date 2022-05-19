Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.25 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. 551,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,583. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.