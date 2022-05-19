Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) to report $61.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.24 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $248.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.06 million to $252.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.83 million, with estimates ranging from $249.78 million to $269.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.12%.

In other news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.