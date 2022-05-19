Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.03 Million

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to report sales of $366.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the lowest is $345.00 million. SunPower posted sales of $308.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $16.68. 3,153,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,790. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.26 and a beta of 2.05. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

