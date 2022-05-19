Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,107. The company has a market capitalization of $528.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,600 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 35.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

