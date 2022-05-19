Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $1.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 327.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $31.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $102.58 million, with estimates ranging from $23.74 million to $242.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

