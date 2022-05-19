Zacks: Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Angi also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 85,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.