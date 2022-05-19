Zacks: Analysts Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ANIX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 35,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,958. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

