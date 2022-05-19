Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will announce $425.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.26 million. Atlas posted sales of $393.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 426,791 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 133,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.29. 503,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,431. Atlas has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

