Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.14. Boot Barn reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

BOOT traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

