Zacks: Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

KZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

