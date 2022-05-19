Zacks: Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

KZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.