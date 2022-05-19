Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $0.95. Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 454.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $6.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $9.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,259,776 shares of company stock worth $31,949,423. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.