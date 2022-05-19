Zacks: Analysts Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.53). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MDxHealth.

MDXH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97. MDxHealth has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

