Zacks: Analysts Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.73 million and the lowest is $5.38 million. Phunware posted sales of $1.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $26.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $29.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.87 million, with estimates ranging from $32.48 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04.
About Phunware (Get Rating)
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
