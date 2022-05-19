Zacks: Analysts Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 12.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

