Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will announce $169.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $164.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $688.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.84 million to $695.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $769.31 million, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $795.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

SRC traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 618,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,392. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,024 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

