Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to post $685.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.90 million. Transocean posted sales of $656.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 738.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,071 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $8,912,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 19,418,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,004,234. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

