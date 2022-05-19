Zacks: Analysts Expect Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to report $520.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.27 million and the highest is $521.80 million. Weber reported sales of $668.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

WEBR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 487,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.