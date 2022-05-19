Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.38. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 358.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

ATI traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 77,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,518. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,221,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,773,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.